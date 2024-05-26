Constellation Resources Eyes Stock Expansion

Constellation Resources Ltd. (AU:CR1) has released an update.

Constellation Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of 2,233,334 new ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code CR1, set to be issued on May 27, 2024. This move signals potential growth opportunities for investors in the company’s stock market performance.

For further insights into AU:CR1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.