Markets
CEG

Constellation Receives Approval From New York State Public Service Commission For Deal With Calpine

June 16, 2025 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Constellation (CEG) has received regulatory approval from the New York State Public Service Commission for its previously announced acquisition of Calpine. Earlier in June, the deal cleared regulatory review with Texas' Public Utilities Commission. The company noted that the transaction now awaits approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Department of Justice, along with other customary closing conditions.

"This transaction will unite two diverse generation portfolios to create the leading reliable and clean generation fleet to help the U.S. win the AI race while meeting the growing needs of families, communities and businesses coast to coast," said Joe Dominguez, CEO of Constellation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CEG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.