Constellation Invests in Blue Energy as Nuclear Demand From AI Data Centers Surges. Here's What CEG Investors Need to Know.

Key Points

Constellation Energy's massive hyperscale contracts are expected to drive a surge in cash flow.

To meet demand, it is betting on innovative solutions such as Blue Energy's shipyard-built nuclear plants.

10 stocks we like better than Constellation Energy ›

Nuclear plants. Shipyards. Robots. Oil and gas.

Trying to connect the dots? You and I may not be able to, but Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) is doing just that with its latest power move.

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Constellation, the largest nuclear energy company in the U.S., has invested an undisclosed sum in Blue Energy, a start-up specializing in prefabricated nuclear power plants. The real kicker isn’t the tech – how this newcomer builds those plants is where the disruption lies, and exactly why Constellation decided it’s worth the bet.

Image source: Getty Images.

Playing the nuclear energy boom

Constellation Energy is the undisputed clean energy leader in the U.S., operating the nation’s largest nuclear fleet. That dominance has thrown the company straight into the spotlight of the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom.

Data centers consume staggering amounts of electricity, and they require uninterrupted, 24/7 power to keep their servers and cooling systems running. While solar and wind are intermittent, nuclear isn’t.

The macro tailwinds are stronger than ever, with the U.S. government planning to quadruple domestic nuclear capacity by 2050. The problem is execution. Building a traditional nuclear reactor can easily take over a decade and tens of billions of dollars.

Blue Energy directly tackles the industry's two biggest bottlenecks: speed and financing. Their solution? Shipyards.

Why CEG thinks a shipyard can fit the nuclear equation

The biggest budget-killer in a nuclear power plant isn’t the reactor itself. It is the buildings, structures, pipes, and cooling systems that can cause the maximum delays and cost overruns.

Shipyards already have mass assembly-line manufacturing processes in place. They also have the indoor, weather-controlled spaces, high-capacity cranes, and automated robotic set-ups designed for steel ships and offshore oil rigs.

Blue Energy plugs its design right into this existing infrastructure to weld and prefabricate nuclear plants at speed, and then transports them to the installation site on barges. It can get a plant up and running in just three years.

To top that, while traditional nuclear relies on government loan guarantees, Blue Energy can monetize the asset quickly. It can start a plant on natural gas within three years and generate revenue while it finishes installation and approvals.

Blue Energy’s proprietary plant design can house regulatory-approved Light Water Reactors (LWRs), such as GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)-Hitachi BWRX-300 SMR (small modular reactor). Blue Energy and GE Vernova are already collaborating to build a power plant using BWRX-300 at Blue Energy’s first planned site in Texas, with GE Vernova scheduled to deliver two gas turbines by 2029 to kickstart the plant.

Why this matters for Constellation Energy investors

This isn't a speculative bet. Constellation has signed monumental, long-term power purchase agreements, including 20-year deals with Meta (NASDAQ:META) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) each. Demand is so high that Constellation expects to generate $11.5 billion and $13 billion in free cash flow (before growth spending ) in 2028 and 2029 versus $8.4 billion in 2026-2027.

Constellation can’t bank on traditional nuclear reactors to deliver new baseload capacity, and is trying to position itself at the front of the line for the first wave of rapidly deployable, bankable SMR tech.

If Blue Energy’s shipyard model delivers on its three-year timeline, Constellation could secure a repeatable blueprint to capture the surging hyperscale demand long before traditional nuclear competitors can even break ground.

Should you buy stock in Constellation Energy right now?

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Energy, GE Vernova, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.