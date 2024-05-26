News & Insights

Constellation Eyes Zero-Carbon Hydrogen Prospects

May 26, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

Constellation Resources Ltd. (AU:CR1) has released an update.

Constellation Resources Ltd. announces that Western Australia’s recent legislation has laid the groundwork for exploring and integrating naturally occurring hydrogen into existing gas pipelines. The company, with conditional approval for prospecting in two highly promising basin areas, is positioning itself to capitalize on the growing global demand for zero-carbon hydrogen fuel. Constellation’s projects, located near existing infrastructure, could potentially offer a cost-effective and low-emission hydrogen source compared to traditional methods.

