Markets
CEG

Constellation Energy's Subsidiary Inks 380-MW Deal With CyrusOne

February 09, 2026 — 08:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG), a private sector power producer, Monday announced that its subsidiary, Calpine LLC, has signed a 380-megawatt agreement with Dallas-based CyrusOne, a data center developer and operator, to connect and serve a new data center adjacent to the Freestone Energy Center in Texas.

Further, Calpine has also entered into an exclusive agreement to provide power, grid connectivity and site infrastructure for Phase 2, which will be an additional 380 MW.

With this agreement, CyrusOne can access power, grid connectivity and site infrastructure needed to support development of the new facility, while ensuring electricity continues to flow to the regional grid.

In pre-market activity, CEG shares were trading at 263.61, up 0.84% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CEG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.