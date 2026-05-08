Constellation Energy's Q1 Earnings Ahead: Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?

Constellation Energy Corporation CEG is expected to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 11, 2026.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $8.21 billion, indicating an increase of 20.92% from the year-ago reported figure.



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The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.56 per share, indicating a year-over-year growth of 19.63%. The bottom-line estimate has gone up 1.19% over the past 60 days.



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CEG’s Earnings Surprise History

Constellation Energy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed one and met in the remaining one, delivering an average surprise of 1.51%.



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What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Constellation Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you will see below.

Constellation Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Constellation Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Constellation Energy Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +2.24%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Constellation Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks Worth a Look

Some other stocks from the same sector that have the combination of factors indicating an earnings beat are Evolution Petroleum EPM, Nextracker Inc. NXT and Pedevco PED. EPM has a Zacks Rank #3, while NXT and PED carry a Zacks Rank #2 at present. EPM, NXT and PED currently have an Earnings ESP of +50.00%, +0.19% and +23.58%, respectively.

Factors Likely to Have Impacted CEG’s Q1 Performance

Constellation Energy’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from rising demand from data centers, supported by its highly efficient nuclear fleet and diversified generation portfolio.



Constellation Energy has continued to expand its renewable energy portfolio beyond nuclear power, further diversifying its generation mix to drive long-term earnings growth. Supported by a strong nuclear foundation and growing investments in renewables, the company remains well-positioned in an increasingly sustainability-focused energy market, with these efforts expected to have contributed positively to first-quarter results.



The company continues to benefit from securing long-term power purchase agreements with major technology firms, ensuring a stable revenue stream. This is expected to have supported bottom-line growth in the first quarter.



The company’s ongoing share repurchase program is expected to have enhanced shareholder value and might have supported first-quarter earnings by reducing shares outstanding at period end.

CEG Stock’s Price Performance

In the past month, the stock has gained 11.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 9.5%.



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CEG Stock Trading at a Premium

Constellation Energy is trading at a premium relative to the industry, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of 25.2X compared with the industry average of 22.64X.



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Investment Consideration for CEG

With its extensive carbon-free generation fleet and integrated energy supply and risk management services, Constellation Energy remains well-positioned to address rising demand across its service regions, support revenue growth and advance a more sustainable energy future.



CEG’s investments in customer-focused energy solutions, including carbon-free and renewable energy certifications, are expected to have delivered solid returns and enhanced stakeholder value while enabling customers to meet emissions goals and manage energy costs more effectively.



The company’s strategic investments and ongoing expansion of its renewable portfolio continue to support earnings growth, a momentum likely maintained in the first quarter.

Summing Up

Considering Constellation Energy’s solid earnings growth expectations for the first quarter and rising demand for reliable clean energy, existing investors may continue to hold on to this stock.



Given CEG’s premium valuation, prospective investors should approach the stock cautiously.

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Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pedevco Corp. (PED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.