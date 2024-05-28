Constellation Energy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Constellation Energy. Our analysis of options history for Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $121,570, and 9 were calls, valued at $626,082.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $260.0 for Constellation Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Constellation Energy's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Constellation Energy's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $80.0 to $260.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Constellation Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $8.1 $8.0 $8.0 $240.00 $108.7K 1.1K 214 CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $89.0 $87.6 $89.0 $150.00 $89.0K 14 10 CEG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $8.8 $8.7 $8.7 $240.00 $86.9K 1.1K 315 CEG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $158.4 $153.5 $156.0 $80.00 $78.0K 5 5 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $149.5 $148.3 $148.3 $90.00 $74.1K 10 6

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Constellation Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Constellation Energy Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,185,828, with CEG's price up by 0.72%, positioned at $232.29. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 65 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Constellation Energy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $231.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Constellation Energy, maintaining a target price of $250. An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Constellation Energy, maintaining a target price of $211. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $247. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $230. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $217.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

