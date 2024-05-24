Constellation Energy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CEG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Constellation Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $29,430, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $492,611.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $115.0 and $320.0 for Constellation Energy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Constellation Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Constellation Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $26.0 $24.0 $26.0 $320.00 $179.4K 87 6 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $26.8 $25.5 $26.41 $250.00 $80.2K 591 3 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $5.2 $4.8 $5.2 $250.00 $78.0K 559 163 CEG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $123.0 $119.7 $120.95 $115.00 $48.3K 0 5 CEG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $4.1 $3.8 $4.1 $250.00 $41.0K 83 277

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

Constellation Energy's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 914,070, with CEG's price up by 6.22%, positioned at $234.91. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 69 days. What The Experts Say On Constellation Energy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $231.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $217. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $211. An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Constellation Energy, maintaining a target price of $247. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $250. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $230.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Constellation Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

