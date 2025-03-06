Constellation Energy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Constellation Energy.

Looking at options history for Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $961,857 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $129,000.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $270.0 for Constellation Energy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Constellation Energy options trades today is 1950.4 with a total volume of 2,829.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Constellation Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $13.1 $13.0 $13.1 $220.00 $262.0K 6.8K 239 CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $13.1 $12.8 $13.1 $220.00 $141.4K 6.8K 347 CEG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $14.0 $12.9 $13.0 $220.00 $139.1K 6.8K 719 CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $13.5 $12.8 $13.1 $220.00 $138.8K 6.8K 469 CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $13.8 $12.6 $12.9 $220.00 $121.2K 6.8K 928

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products and services. The company offers generating capacity that includes nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products and sustainable solutions to various types of customers, including distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential customers in markets across multiple geographic regions. Its operating segments and reporting units are Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Constellation Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Constellation Energy Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 518,145, the price of CEG is down by -5.34%, reaching $217.09. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Constellation Energy

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $334.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $334.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

