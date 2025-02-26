Constellation Energy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CEG often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Constellation Energy. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 37% bullish and 37% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $32,130, and 7 calls, totaling $515,114.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $285.0 for Constellation Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Constellation Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Constellation Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $285.0, over the past month.

Constellation Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $63.0 $62.0 $63.0 $250.00 $315.0K 215 0 CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $181.5 $179.5 $181.5 $100.00 $54.4K 13 3 CEG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $97.3 $94.3 $95.1 $200.00 $38.0K 1.5K 0 CEG PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $15.3 $15.2 $15.3 $250.00 $32.1K 379 22 CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $10.0 $8.4 $10.0 $275.00 $28.0K 604 79

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products and services. The company offers generating capacity that includes nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products and sustainable solutions to various types of customers, including distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential customers in markets across multiple geographic regions. Its operating segments and reporting units are Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions.

Where Is Constellation Energy Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 613,936, the price of CEG is up by 4.68%, reaching $276.67. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Constellation Energy

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $334.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $334.

