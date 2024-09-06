Constellation Energy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Constellation Energy.

Looking at options history for Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $241,695 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $2,000,565.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $200.0 for Constellation Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Constellation Energy stands at 1451.8, with a total volume reaching 3,352.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Constellation Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $160.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $15.0 $14.6 $15.0 $180.00 $1.7M 9 1.3K CEG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.7 $4.4 $4.5 $160.00 $185.8K 4.9K 225 CEG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $14.2 $14.1 $14.2 $180.00 $58.2K 9 1.3K CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $15.0 $14.6 $14.95 $180.00 $58.2K 9 130 CEG PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $27.9 $27.3 $27.9 $200.00 $55.8K 34 20

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

In light of the recent options history for Constellation Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Constellation Energy Trading volume stands at 1,297,444, with CEG's price down by -1.78%, positioned at $172.93. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 59 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Constellation Energy

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $210.25.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $208. An analyst from Barclays downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $211. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $233. An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $189.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

