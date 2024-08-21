Constellation Energy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Constellation Energy.

Looking at options history for Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $304,050 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $719,478.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $175.0 and $240.0 for Constellation Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Constellation Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Constellation Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $175.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $28.7 $27.7 $27.8 $240.00 $278.0K 38 100 CEG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $12.7 $12.5 $12.5 $190.00 $187.5K 338 152 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $12.2 $11.7 $11.8 $210.00 $142.7K 3.0K 238 CEG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $12.4 $11.9 $11.9 $210.00 $103.5K 3.0K 117 CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.75 $1.6 $1.75 $175.00 $76.8K 468 474

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

Current Position of Constellation Energy With a volume of 864,106, the price of CEG is up 2.88% at $196.21. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Constellation Energy

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $210.5.

An analyst from Barclays has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $211. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $212. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $189. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $230.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Constellation Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

