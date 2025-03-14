Constellation Energy's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Constellation Energy.

Looking at options history for Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $283,460 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $643,741.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $155.0 to $270.0 for Constellation Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Constellation Energy options trades today is 923.36 with a total volume of 400.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Constellation Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $155.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $19.8 $19.7 $19.8 $250.00 $203.9K 374 8 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $69.4 $65.8 $66.3 $155.00 $132.6K 0 0 CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $43.6 $40.9 $42.8 $180.00 $107.0K 102 0 CEG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $58.3 $55.2 $56.55 $270.00 $84.8K 1.0K 31 CEG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $59.3 $55.8 $57.9 $270.00 $81.0K 1.0K 14

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products and services. The company offers generating capacity that includes nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products and sustainable solutions to various types of customers, including distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential customers in markets across multiple geographic regions. Its operating segments and reporting units are Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Constellation Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Constellation Energy Trading volume stands at 542,186, with CEG's price up by 2.11%, positioned at $214.3. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 55 days. What The Experts Say On Constellation Energy

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $334.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Constellation Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

