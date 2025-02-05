Constellation Energy's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CEG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 34 extraordinary options activities for Constellation Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 26% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $801,760, and 25 are calls, amounting to $1,203,132.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $165.0 to $360.0 for Constellation Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Constellation Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Constellation Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $165.0 to $360.0, over the past month.

Constellation Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $8.1 $7.6 $7.91 $300.00 $389.0K 1.8K 502 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $16.0 $15.9 $16.0 $350.00 $238.4K 2.4K 183 CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $149.0 $146.0 $149.0 $165.00 $149.0K 1 10 CEG PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $14.5 $14.1 $14.4 $280.00 $144.0K 450 201 CEG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.9 $6.2 $6.31 $250.00 $63.2K 778 100

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Constellation Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Constellation Energy With a volume of 1,249,396, the price of CEG is up 1.02% at $309.46. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Constellation Energy

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $328.6666666666667.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $274. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $375. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Constellation Energy, maintaining a target price of $337.

