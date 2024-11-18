Constellation Energy's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Constellation Energy. Our analysis of options history for Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 64% of traders were bullish, while 7% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $1,244,283, and 9 were calls, valued at $926,647.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $190.0 to $410.0 for Constellation Energy during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Constellation Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Constellation Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $190.0 to $410.0 in the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.2 $2.95 $2.96 $190.00 $877.0K 278 2.9K CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.3 $8.1 $8.2 $250.00 $235.3K 2.9K 900 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.1 $8.0 $8.0 $250.00 $201.6K 2.9K 350 CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.8 $5.4 $5.65 $240.00 $197.7K 704 364 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.3 $8.2 $8.2 $250.00 $98.3K 2.9K 1.0K

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Constellation Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Constellation Energy With a volume of 693,133, the price of CEG is up 1.6% at $227.87. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 99 days. What The Experts Say On Constellation Energy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $280.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $298. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $282. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $291. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $298. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Constellation Energy, maintaining a target price of $235.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Constellation Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

