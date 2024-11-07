Constellation Energy's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CEG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for Constellation Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 39% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $565,136, and 14 are calls, amounting to $853,044.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $270.0 for Constellation Energy over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Constellation Energy options trades today is 637.31 with a total volume of 3,953.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Constellation Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $195.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $34.0 $33.2 $34.0 $230.00 $170.0K 74 53 CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.1 $11.0 $11.1 $250.00 $154.3K 1.4K 141 CEG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $7.6 $7.0 $7.3 $260.00 $146.0K 358 252 CEG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $5.4 $4.6 $5.5 $245.00 $118.2K 98 249 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.4 $7.5 $8.4 $270.00 $84.0K 571 102

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

In light of the recent options history for Constellation Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Constellation Energy's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,709,212, the CEG's price is up by 4.38%, now at $245.28. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 110 days. What The Experts Say On Constellation Energy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $285.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Constellation Energy, maintaining a target price of $298. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $235. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $342. * An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $284. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Constellation Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

