Constellation Energy's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Constellation Energy.

Looking at options history for Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $234,986 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $1,388,235.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $180.0 and $300.0 for Constellation Energy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Constellation Energy stands at 877.86, with a total volume reaching 2,913.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Constellation Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $180.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.8 $11.4 $11.7 $280.00 $567.4K 1.0K 18 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.7 $11.5 $11.55 $280.00 $458.5K 1.0K 1.0K CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.7 $11.5 $11.55 $280.00 $115.5K 1.0K 604 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $2.4 $1.5 $2.0 $250.00 $103.7K 975 509 CEG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $52.5 $49.7 $51.0 $180.00 $102.0K 86 20

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Constellation Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Constellation Energy Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 626,099, the price of CEG is down by -3.09%, reaching $218.01. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Constellation Energy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $228.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $211. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $230. An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $217. An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Constellation Energy, maintaining a target price of $247. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $237.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

