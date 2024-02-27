Constellation Energy's 2024 profit forecast beats estimates on tax credit benefits

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Constellation Energy CEG.O gave a better-than-expected full-year profit forecast on Tuesday, as the U.S. electric utility bets on growing clean energy demand and benefits from tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The IRA includes federal tax credits for clean energy technologies, including existing nuclear plants and hydrogen production, which benefits companies such as Constellation to strengthen the long-term outlook of their nuclear fleet.

The company said these nuclear production tax credits provide a stable foundation for consistent earnings growth and set a long-term base earnings per share growth target of at least 10% through the decade.

For this year, the Baltimore, Maryland-based firm expects an adjusted operating profit of $7.23 per share to $8.03 per share.

That is above analysts' estimates of $6.38 per share, according to data from LSEG.

"State and federal policies, bipartisan political support, public opinion surveys and increased customer demand for reliable and clean energy all point to strong and growing support for nuclear energy to power our economy for decades to come," Constellation CEO Joe Dominguez said in a statement.

However, Constellation was dragged to a fourth-quarter loss from a year-ago profit due to higher interest expenses and nuclear outages -- seven non-refueling days and 56 planned refueling days.

It posted a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $36 million, or 11 cents per share, in the October-December quarter, compared with a year-ago profit of $34 million, or 10 cents per share.

The company generates electricity through its nuclear, hydro, wind and solar generation facilities, powering more than 16 million homes and businesses across the United States.

