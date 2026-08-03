Constellation Energy vs. Vistra: Which Utilities Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Constellation Energy maintains the largest nuclear fleet in the United States and secures long-term power deals with major technology firms.

Vistra combines a massive retail electricity business with a growing generation portfolio focused on meeting high-performance computing needs.

Which of these power producers is the better addition to your portfolio as data center demand reshapes the energy landscape?

10 stocks we like better than Constellation Energy ›

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) and Vistra (NYSE:VST) are competing to dominate the rapidly changing American power market. Investors must decide which utility giant offers the most compelling value for the year ahead.

Constellation Energy focuses on clean generation to serve large corporate clients, while Vistra balances a massive retail customer base with a diverse fleet of power plants. Both companies are positioned to benefit from the soaring electricity requirements of artificial intelligence (AI) and the broader shift toward reliable, high-capacity energy sources.

The case for Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy generates electricity from a vast fleet of clean sources, including nuclear, solar, and wind. Among electric utility stocks, the company is distinguished by its 20-year agreement to supply Microsoft with carbon-free energy. It also maintains a significant agreement with Meta to support sustainability goals using its nuclear stations. Following its roughly $22 billion acquisition of Calpine, the company agreed to sell approximately $5 billion in assets to satisfy regulatory requirements.

In 2025, revenue reached nearly $25.5 billion, representing approximately 8% growth over the previous year. The company reported net income of close to $2.3 billion for the same period. This resulted in a net margin of roughly 9.1%, which measures how much of each dollar in revenue remains as profit after all expenses are paid. This performance highlights the company's ability to generate significant earnings from its massive clean energy infrastructure.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.6x. This ratio helps you understand the total debt relative to shareholders’ invested capital, with lower ratios generally indicating less reliance on borrowed funds. The current ratio is roughly 1.5x, measuring the company's ability to cover its bills due within a year. Free cash flow for the period was nearly $1.3 billion, the cash a business retains after paying for all costs and equipment needed to run operations.

The case for Vistra

Vistra operates a large-scale power generation and retail business across eighteen states. It serves approximately 5 million customers through prominent brands like TXU Energy and Dynegy. The company is currently expanding its capacity by pursuing the acquisition of Cogentrix Energy and its nearly 5.5 gigawatts of natural-gas generation capacity. It has also secured several long-term agreements with technology firms to provide the immense power needed for modern high-performance computing data centers.

In 2025, revenue was nearly $17 billion, down approximately 12% from the prior fiscal year. Despite lower revenue, the company achieved net income of nearly $944 million. The net margin for this period was roughly 5.6%, indicating the percentage of total revenue converted into actual profit. This profitability comes during a period of significant transition as the company integrates recent large-scale asset acquisitions.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 3.8x. This higher ratio suggests the company uses a substantial amount of debt to finance its operations and growth. The current ratio stands at roughly 0.8x, indicating the company has slightly fewer short-term assets than short-term liabilities. Free cash flow for the year was close to $1.3 billion, representing the remaining cash available after the company funded its capital investments and day-to-day operations.

Risk profile comparison

Constellation Energy faces risks from commodity price volatility, as fluctuations in the market prices of nuclear fuel and natural gas can affect earnings. The company relies heavily on its nuclear fleet, meaning any prolonged outages or regulatory hurdles from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission could disrupt operations. Integration risks also exist following the large Calpine acquisition, as combining workforces and systems can be complex. Furthermore, the company must defend against increasing cyber-attacks on critical grid infrastructure by sophisticated actors.

Vistra is exposed to extreme weather events, such as severe winter storms or droughts, which can damage infrastructure and trigger operational failures. The company also faces significant regulatory risks related to coal combustion residuals and evolving EPA climate regulations. Competition from other large power producers, such as NRG Energy, remains a constant factor in the retail market. Additionally, the company manages risks associated with nuclear accidents and potential coal mine incidents, which could result in liabilities that exceed its existing insurance coverage.

Valuation comparison

Vistra currently offers a lower entry point based on future earnings estimates and total sales than Constellation Energy.

Metric Constellation Energy Vistra Forward P/E 22.4x 16.2x P/S ratio 3.7x 3.0x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both stocks have delivered almost identical returns over the last five years. Shares of Constellation Energy are up 525% at the time of writing, trailing Vistra’s 559% return. These companies have similar growth and risk profiles, but key differences lie in their asset portfolio and valuations.

Constellation Energy and Vistra are tackling the opportunity of growing energy demand in different ways. CEG is one of the world’s leading power producers. It generates higher revenue than Vistra, which operates in nuclear, natural gas, oil, hydro, wind, and solar. Across these assets, it has an enormous 55 gigawatts of capacity.

Vistra also has a diversified portfolio, though more focused on natural gas. It has about 44 gigawatts of capacity across natural gas, coal, nuclear, renewables, and other sources, but 62% of this capacity comes from natural gas.

Vistra has made strategic acquisitions to position itself for growth, and analysts currently expect a significant increase in the company’s earnings in the coming years. With both companies delivering comparable profit margins over the last year and seeing similar opportunities in the AI/data center market, the better buy comes down to valuation and growth expectations.

Vistra carries a higher financial risk due to its leveraged balance sheet, but it could offer more upside. It trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16 and a PEG ratio of about 0.5x relative to analysts’ long-term earnings growth estimates.

By comparison, Constellation is more expensive, trading at a forward P/E of 22.4, with a PEG multiple of about 1.5x. But it also has a lower debt-to-equity ratio, which investors should consider.

In a well-diversified portfolio, I would rather buy Vistra for its higher earnings growth and return potential.

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Energy, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, NRG Energy, and Vistra. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.