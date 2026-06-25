Constellation Energy vs. GE Vernova: Which Utilities Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Constellation Energy is the leading carbon-free power producer in the U.S. with a massive nuclear fleet.

GE Vernova dominates the energy infrastructure market through its global turbine and grid automation services.

Which energy giant provides the best charge for your portfolio in the year ahead?

10 stocks we like better than Constellation Energy ›

The surge in power demand from artificial intelligence and data centers has put the energy sector in the spotlight. Investors are now deciding between Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) and GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) for their portfolios.

Constellation Energy focuses on clean power generation through its massive nuclear fleet, while GE Vernova provides the essential turbines and grid technology needed to distribute power globally. Both companies play vital roles in modernizing energy infrastructure, making them favorites among investors interested in electric utility stocks and carbon-free generation.

The case for Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy operates as the largest producer of carbon-free energy in the United States, primarily through its extensive nuclear fleet. The company serves roughly 2.5 million customer accounts, including 75% of the Fortune 100 companies. Major agreements include a 20-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to restart the Crane Clean Energy Center and a deal with Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) for the Clinton plant.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $25.5 billion, representing an 8.3% increase over the previous year. The company reported a net income of approximately $2.3 billion for the period. While revenue grew, the net margin, which measures how much profit a company keeps for every dollar of sales, fell to nearly 9.1% from roughly 15.9% in FY 2024.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.6x, which compares total d

ebt to shareholder equity. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term debts with current assets, is approximately 1.5x. Free cash flow, calculated as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures, was nearly $1.3 billion for the year.

The case for GE Vernova

GE Vernova provides the essential hardware and software for the global power grid, including an installed base of over 7,000 gas turbines and 59,000 wind turbines. The company sells to global utilities, governments, and large industrial users such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Recent strategic moves include acquiring the remaining 50% stake in Prolec GE and purchasing Robotech Automation to enhance grid automation capabilities.

For FY 2025, the company generated close to $38.1 billion in revenue, reflecting growth of roughly 8.9%. Net income for the year was approximately $4.9 billion, a substantial improvement over previous periods. The net margin finished at nearly 12.8%, up from a net loss just two years prior.

On the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.0x, indicating the company has no total debt relative to its shareholder equity. The current ratio is approximately 1.0x, which measures the ability to cover short-term liabilities with current assets. Free cash flow for the year was strong at nearly $3.7 billion, providing capital for further expansion.

Risk profile comparison

Constellation Energy faces significant integration risks following its acquisition of Calpine, which added 23 gigawatts of capacity to its fleet. The company must also manage volatile wholesale market prices that can cause earnings to fluctuate. Additionally, its nuclear operations require ongoing license extensions from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and continued federal support to remain financially viable.

GE Vernova deals with the complexities of long-cycle fixed-price contracts, where inflationary pressures can lead to cost overruns and lower profitability. The business is also exposed to supply chain disruptions for critical materials, often involving geopolitical tensions. Furthermore, the company faces competition from global giants like Siemens Energy and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries while navigating complex international trade regulations.

Valuation comparison

Constellation Energy appears more attractively valued based on its Forward P/E, which compares the stock price to future earnings estimates, while its P/S ratio is also lower.

Metric Constellation Energy GE Vernova Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 23.4x 38.1x 20.6x P/S ratio 3.9x 7.8x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLU sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

While both companies benefit from AI and data centers due to their massive electricity demands, they have different business models. They offer exposure to different segments of the energy industry, and investors’ choice between the two depends upon their own goals and risk tolerance.

Constellation Energy is the largest producer of carbon-free nuclear energy in the U.S. It has long-term agreements with major tech companies to provide power for their operation and should benefit from that growing demand. The company is seeing strong cash flow and pays a regular dividend, making it appealing to investors who prefer a more defensive approach.

By contrast, GE Vernova is positioning itself to capitalize on this growing energy demand differently. Rather than producing energy, it manufactures the equipment used to generate energy, such as gas turbines and wind turbines, as well as the infrastructure for the energy grid. Utilities around the world are upgrading aging electrical grids to handle the increased energy demands tech requires. The drawback is that the company’s stock has a high valuation that already reflects that optimism.

So, neither company is a bad investment, since both should benefit from rising electricity demand. It comes down to whether you prefer investing conservatively and sticking with the steady cash flow and dividends Constellation offers or are willing to accept the risk of a richer valuation in exchange for long-term growth.



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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Constellation Energy, GE Vernova, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.