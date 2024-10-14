Constellation Energy Unusual Options Activity For October 14

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Constellation Energy. Our analysis of options history for Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $148,828, and 19 were calls, valued at $943,198.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $170.0 to $300.0 for Constellation Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Constellation Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Constellation Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $170.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $71.0 $70.4 $70.4 $200.00 $112.6K 1.1K 100 CEG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $38.7 $38.4 $38.7 $270.00 $96.7K 44 51 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $38.9 $38.5 $38.5 $270.00 $96.2K 44 26 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $77.4 $76.5 $76.5 $200.00 $76.5K 2.5K 21 CEG PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $20.2 $20.1 $20.2 $270.00 $62.6K 85 35

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

In light of the recent options history for Constellation Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Constellation Energy Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,498,184, with CEG's price up by 1.63%, positioned at $270.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 21 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Constellation Energy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $263.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $254. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $214. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Constellation Energy with a target price of $272. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $279.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Constellation Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

