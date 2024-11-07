Constellation Energy Unusual Options Activity For November 07

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CEG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Constellation Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $540,116, and 5 are calls, amounting to $283,920.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $195.0 and $250.0 for Constellation Energy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Constellation Energy stands at 350.25, with a total volume reaching 1,937.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Constellation Energy, situated within the strike price corridor from $195.0 to $250.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $34.0 $33.2 $34.0 $230.00 $170.0K 74 53 CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.1 $11.0 $11.1 $250.00 $154.3K 1.4K 141 CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.6 $10.5 $10.6 $250.00 $76.3K 1.4K 337 CEG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.0 $11.0 $11.0 $250.00 $75.9K 1.4K 210 CEG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.9 $10.5 $10.5 $250.00 $69.3K 1.4K 450

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Constellation Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Constellation Energy Trading volume stands at 886,350, with CEG's price up by 1.72%, positioned at $239.04. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 110 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Constellation Energy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $298.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $270. * An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $342. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $284. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $298. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $298.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Constellation Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.