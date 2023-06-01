News & Insights

US Markets
CEG

Constellation Energy to buy stake in Texas power plant in $1.75 bln deal

June 01, 2023 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2 and 3

June 1 (Reuters) - Utility firm Constellation Energy Corp CEG.O said on Thursday that it would acquire NRG Energy Inc's NRG.N stake in a nuclear plant in Texas in a deal valued at $1.75 billion.

After the transaction, Constellation will be one of three owners of the 2,645-megawatt Texas Project Electric Generating Station.

The deal, expected to be completed by year end, will be financed with a combination of cash and debt, the company said.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CEG
NRG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.