Constellation Energy to buy stake in Texas power plant in $1.75 bln deal

June 1 (Reuters) - Utility firm Constellation Energy Corp CEG.O said on Thursday that it would acquire NRG Energy Inc's NRG.N stake in a nuclear plant in Texas in a deal valued at $1.75 billion.

After the transaction, Constellation will be one of three owners of the 2,645-megawatt Texas Project Electric Generating Station.

The deal, expected to be completed by year end, will be financed with a combination of cash and debt, the company said.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

