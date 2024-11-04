News & Insights

Stocks

Constellation Energy Reports Strong Q3 and Strategic Partnership

November 04, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Constellation Energy Corporation ( (CEG) ) just unveiled an update.

Constellation Energy Corporation reported robust third-quarter 2024 results, showcasing a GAAP Net Income of $3.82 per share and an increase in Adjusted Operating Earnings to $2.74 per share. The company announced a significant 20-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft to support the Crane Clean Energy Center, highlighting its commitment to clean energy. The company’s strong performance and strategic partnerships underscore its role in meeting the growing demand for reliable, emissions-free energy, bolstering its financial outlook with a raised earnings guidance for the full year.

Find detailed analytics on CEG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CEG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.