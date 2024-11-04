Constellation Energy Reports Strong Q3 and Strategic Partnership

Constellation Energy Corporation ( (CEG) ) just unveiled an update.

Constellation Energy Corporation reported robust third-quarter 2024 results, showcasing a GAAP Net Income of $3.82 per share and an increase in Adjusted Operating Earnings to $2.74 per share. The company announced a significant 20-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft to support the Crane Clean Energy Center, highlighting its commitment to clean energy. The company’s strong performance and strategic partnerships underscore its role in meeting the growing demand for reliable, emissions-free energy, bolstering its financial outlook with a raised earnings guidance for the full year.

