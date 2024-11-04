Constellation Energy Raises 2024 Adj. Operating Earnings Guidance - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Constellation Energy (CEG) said the company is raising adjusted Operating Earnings guidance range for the full year to $8.00 - $8.40 per share, up from $7.60 - $8.40 per share.

Q3 Results:

The company's earnings came in at $1.20 billion, or $3.82 per share. This compares with $731 million, or $2.26 per share, in last year's third quarter. Adjusted Operating Earnings increased to $2.74 per share from $2.13 per share. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $6.55 billion from $6.11 billion last year.

Shares of Constellation Energy are dwon 11% in pre-market trade on Monday.

