Constellation Energy Raises 2023 Adj. EBITDA Guidance

(RTTNews) - Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) reported third quarter GAAP net income of $731 million compared to a loss of $188 million, a year ago. Profit per share was $2.26 compared to a loss of $0.57. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.20 billion from $592 million.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.37, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter operating revenues increased to $6.11 billion from $6.05 billion. Analysts on average had estimated $6.7 billion in revenue.

The company increased guidance range for full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA to a range of $3.80 billion to $4.00 billion. Previously, the company projected adjusted EBITDA in a range of $3.30 billion - $3.70 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.