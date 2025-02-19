Constellation Energy Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Constellation Energy Corporation CEG reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.44 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 by 11.4%. The company reported a loss of 11 cents in the year-ago quarter.



CEG’s Total Revenues

Revenues totaled $5.38 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.51 billion by 2.4%. The top line also decreased 7.1% from the year-ago figure of $5.8 billion.



Full-year 2024 revenues totaled $23.6 billion compared with $24.9 billion registered last year.

Highlights of CEG’s Q4 Release

Total operating expenses were $4.48 billion, down 23.6% from $5.86 billion in the year-ago period.



Operating income totaled $972 million against an operating loss of $67 million in the year-ago quarter.



Net interest expenses decreased 35.3% to $90 million from $139 million in the year-ago period.



Constellation Energy entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Calpine Corporation. This will combine the largest producer of clean, emissions-free energy with Calpine's reliable, dispatchable natural gas assets. It will also create the nation's leading competitive retail supplier poised to meet the growing demand from customers and communities. The deal is composed of 50 million shares of CEG’s common stock and $4.5 billion in cash.

CEG’s Financial Position

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Constellation Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $3.02 billion compared with $0.368 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had a long-term debt of $7.384 billion compared with $7.496 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Cash used in operating activities in 2024 amounted to $2.46 billion compared with $5.30 billion last year.



Total capital expenditures for 2024 were $2.57 billion compared with $2.42 billion a year ago.

CEG’s Guidance

Constellation Energy announced full-year 2025 adjusted operating earnings guidance of $8.90-$9.60 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $9.30 per share, which is higher than the midpoint of the guided range.

CEG’s Zacks Rank

