Constellation Energy Q4 Earnings Fall

February 24, 2026 — 07:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG), an energy products and services company, Tuesday reported lower earnings for the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year.

Quarterly earnings decreased to $432 million or $1.38 per share from $852 million or $2.71 per share of last year.

The operating expenses for purchased power and fuel increased to $3.6 billion from $2.6 billion of the previous year.

However, operating revenues increased to $6.07 billion from $5.38 billion of the prior year.

Additionally, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4265 per share, payable on March 20, to shareholders of record on March 9.

Further, the company said that it would discuss its outlook for fiscal 2026 during its Business and Earnings call scheduled for March 31.

In pre-market activity, CEG shares were trading at $297, up 1.09% on the Nasdaq.

