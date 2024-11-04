Constellation Energy Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Constellation Energy Corporation CEG reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.74 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72 by 0.7%. The bottom line also increased 28.6% from the year-ago figure of $2.13.



Total Revenues

Revenues totaled $6.6 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.21 billion by 5.5%. The top line increased 7.2% from the year-ago figure of $6.11 billion.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses were $5.09 billion, down 0.8% from $5.13 billion in the year-ago period.



Operating income totaled $1.47 billion compared with the year-ago figure of $0.98 billion.



Net interest expenses increased 79.2% to $147 million from $82 million in the year-ago period.



During the third quarter, CEG executed a 20-year power purchase agreement with Microsoft that will support the restart of Three Mile Island Unit 1, renamed as the Crane Clean Energy Center, retired in 2019 for economic reasons. Under the agreement, Microsoft will purchase the output generated from the renewed plant as part of its goal to help power its data

centers in PJM with clean energy.

Financial Position

As of Sept. 30, 2024, Constellation Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $1.79 billion compared with $0.368 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



As of Sept. 30, 2024, the company had a long-term debt of $7.4 billion compared with $7.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Cash used in operating activities in the first nine months of 2024 amounted to $1.45 billion compared with $2.12 billion in the year-ago period.



Total capital expenditures for the first nine months of 2024 were $1.84 billion compared with $1.74 billion in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Constellation Energy narrowed the full-year 2024 adjusted operating earnings guidance to $8.00-$8.40 per share from the previous projection of $7.60-$8.40 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $8.05 per share, which is lower than the midpoint of the new guided range.

Zacks Rank

