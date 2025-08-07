Constellation Energy Q2 Results Climb, Beat Market; Maintains FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - Constellation Energy Group, Inc. (CEG), while reporting higher second-quarter results above market estimates, on Thursday reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings view.

In the pre-market activity on the Nsadaq, Constellation Energy shares were losing around 1 percent to trade at $334.91.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect adjusted operating earnings in the range of $8.90 to $9.60 per share.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $9.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the second quarter, Constellation Energy's net income totaled $839 million or $2.67 per share, compared with $814 million or $2.58 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $599 million or $1.91 per share for the period, compared to $1.68 per share last year. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4 percent to $6.101 billion from $5.475 billion last year. The Street expected $4.88 billion.

