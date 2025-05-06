Constellation Energy Q1 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

Constellation Energy Corporation CEG reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $2.14 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased 17.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.82. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

CEG’s Total Revenues

Revenues totaled $6.79 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.92 billion by 14.6%. The top line also increased 10.2% from the year-ago figure of $6.16 billion.

Highlights of CEG’s Q1 Release

Total operating expenses were $6.34 billion, up 18.5% from $5.35 billion in the year-ago period.



Operating income totaled $451 million compared with $813 million in the year-ago quarter.



Net interest expenses increased 15% to $146 million from $127 million in the year-ago period.



Constellation Energy entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Calpine Corporation. This will combine the largest producer of clean, emissions-free energy with Calpine's reliable, dispatchable natural gas assets. It will also create the nation's leading competitive retail supplier, poised to meet the growing demand from customers and communities.



Crane Clean Energy Center is selected by PJM for expedited grid connection as part of its Reliability Resource Initiative. Restarting Crane’s Unit 1 reactor will bring new, reliable, emissions-free energy to the grid at a time of tightening reserves and rising prices. PJM also selected additional uprate projects within CEG’s fleet, bringing the total addition to the grid to more than 1,150 megawatts of clean, firm electricity.

CEG’s Financial Position

As of March 31, 2025, Constellation Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $1.85 billion compared with $3.02 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, the company had a long-term debt of $7.321 billion compared with $7.384 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash provided in operating activities in the first three months of 2025 amounted to $107 million against $723 million cash used in the year-ago period.



Total capital expenditures for the first quarter were $806 million compared with $738 million a year ago.

CEG’s Guidance

Constellation Energy reaffirmed its full-year 2025 adjusted operating earnings guidance of $8.90-$9.60 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $9.52 per share, which is higher than the midpoint of the guided range.

CEG’s Zacks Rank

Currently, Constellation Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

