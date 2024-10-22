News & Insights

Stocks
CEG

Constellation Energy price target raised to $298 from $279 at KeyBanc

October 22, 2024 — 06:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on Constellation Energy (CEG) to $298 from $279 to reflect the multiple expansion the firm believes it deserves based on the higher long-term growth rate and expanding intrinsic value of its generation portfolio. The firm keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CEG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CEG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.