Constellation Energy price target raised to $298 from $279 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc raised the firm’s price target on Constellation Energy (CEG) to $298 from $279 to reflect the multiple expansion the firm believes it deserves based on the higher long-term growth rate and expanding intrinsic value of its generation portfolio. The firm keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
