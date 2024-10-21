Constellation Energy price target raised to $282 from $280 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Constellation Energy (CEG) to $282 from $280 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 preview for the power and utilities group. The firm says the sector is “reconciling an inevitability higher load outlook.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CEG:
- Constellation Energy put volume heavy and directionally bearish
- Uber downgraded, Zoom Video upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Constellation Energy initiated with an Overweight at JPMorgan
- Constellation Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- X-energy deal could drive over $1.5B of revenue for Curtiss-Wright, says Stifel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.