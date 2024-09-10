Constellation Energy Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CEG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Constellation Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $318,415, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $809,222.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $195.0 for Constellation Energy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Constellation Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Constellation Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $23.0 $22.8 $23.0 $190.00 $186.3K 42 86 CEG CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.5 $11.2 $11.31 $185.00 $113.1K 443 205 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $16.7 $16.3 $16.6 $185.00 $102.9K 43 77 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.4 $7.1 $7.4 $175.00 $97.6K 579 142 CEG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.5 $15.1 $15.4 $190.00 $95.4K 112 197

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp offers energy solutions. It provides clean energy and sustainable solutions to homes, businesses, the public sector, community aggregations, and a range of wholesale customers (such as municipalities, cooperatives, and other strategics). The company offers comprehensive energy solutions and a variety of pricing options for electric, natural gas, and renewable energy products for companies of any size.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Constellation Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Constellation Energy Trading volume stands at 1,087,292, with CEG's price up by 2.08%, positioned at $178.56. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 55 days. What The Experts Say On Constellation Energy

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $210.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $189. An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $208. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Constellation Energy, targeting a price of $233.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Constellation Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

