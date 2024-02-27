Constellation Energy Initiates 2024 Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) initiated guidance for 2024 adjusted operating earnings of $7.23 to $8.03 per share. Also, the company is targeting long-term base earnings per share growth of at least 10%.

Fourth quarter net loss to shareholders was $36 million compared to net income of $34 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.11 compared to profit of $0.10. Operating revenues declined to $5.80 billion from $7.33 billion, last year.

Constellation announced plans to grow its dividend per share by 25% in the current year, exceeding the dividend growth target of at least 10% annually. The Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3525 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable on March 19, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 8, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.