Constellation Energy Group, Inc. Reports Decline In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Constellation Energy Group, Inc. (CEG) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $96 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $106 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.4% to $7.57 billion from $5.59 billion last year.

Constellation Energy Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $96 Mln. vs. $106 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $7.57 Bln vs. $5.59 Bln last year.

