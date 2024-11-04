News & Insights

Constellation Energy Group, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

November 04, 2024 — 06:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Constellation Energy Group, Inc. (CEG) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.200 billion, or $3.82 per share. This compares with $731 million, or $2.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Constellation Energy Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $860 million or $2.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.2% to $6.550 billion from $6.111 billion last year.

Constellation Energy Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.200 Bln. vs. $731 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.82 vs. $2.26 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.550 Bln vs. $6.111 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.00 – $8.40

