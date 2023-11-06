News & Insights

Constellation Energy Gains On Upbeat Q3 Earnings

November 06, 2023 — 10:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) are rising more than 4% Monday morning after reporting better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter.

The company reported a profit of $731 million or $2.26 per share for the third quarter compared with loss of $188 million or $0.57 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.37 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $6.111 billion from $6.051 billion a year ago.

CEG, currently at $122.38, has bee trading in the range of $71.16 - $122.82 in the last 52 weeks.

