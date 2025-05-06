CONSTELLATION ENERGY Earnings Results: $CEG Reports Quarterly Earnings

CONSTELLATION ENERGY ($CEG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $2.14 per share, missing estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $6,788,000,000, beating estimates of $5,494,531,300 by $1,293,468,700.

CONSTELLATION ENERGY Insider Trading Activity

CONSTELLATION ENERGY insiders have traded $CEG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW N BAUER (SVP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,241,580.

CONSTELLATION ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 825 institutional investors add shares of CONSTELLATION ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 602 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CONSTELLATION ENERGY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CEG stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.

on 03/31. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/26, 02/04 and 0 sales.

on 03/26, 02/04 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.

CONSTELLATION ENERGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CEG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/12/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

