Constellation Energy Corporation Stock (CEG) Opinions on Nuclear Expansion and AI Energy Deals

Recent discussions on X about Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) have centered around its significant role in the clean energy sector, particularly its nuclear assets and partnerships fueling AI-driven energy demand. Many users are highlighting the company's long-term contracts with major tech firms to power data centers, viewing this as a strong growth driver. The stock's performance, with notable year-to-date gains, has also sparked conversations about its position as a leading utility play in 2025.

Additionally, there’s buzz around CEG's commitments to nuclear project expansions and restarts in key regions like Pennsylvania, which some see as a strategic move in the evolving energy landscape. Posts on X also reflect curiosity about whether the company can maintain momentum amid broader market trends chasing high-growth sectors. The dialogue often balances optimism with questions about potential risks in the utility space.

Constellation Energy Corporation Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CEG stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/31.

on 05/08 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/31. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/01. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/26, 02/04 and 0 sales.

Constellation Energy Corporation Insider Trading Activity

Constellation Energy Corporation insiders have traded $CEG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW N BAUER (SVP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,241,580.

Constellation Energy Corporation Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 861 institutional investors add shares of Constellation Energy Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 638 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Constellation Energy Corporation Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CEG in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Constellation Energy Corporation Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CEG recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $CEG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $323.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $380.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 J.R. Weston from Raymond James set a target price of $326.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $350.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a target price of $318.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Ross Fowler from UBS set a target price of $320.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Paul Zimbardo from Jefferies set a target price of $223.0 on 04/28/2025

