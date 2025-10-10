Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed at $368.10, marking a -3.95% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.56%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 20.51% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 2.1%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Constellation Energy Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 7, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.06, indicating a 11.68% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.37 billion, indicating a 2.8% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.36 per share and a revenue of $24.53 billion, indicating changes of +7.96% and +4.09%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.35% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Constellation Energy Corporation possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.95. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.55 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that CEG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Alternative Energy - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

