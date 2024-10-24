Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) reached $264.49, with a -0.59% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 11.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.47%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Constellation Energy Corporation in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 4, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.67, marking a 18.14% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.21 billion, up 1.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.01 per share and revenue of $24.48 billion, which would represent changes of +59.88% and -1.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.79% higher. Constellation Energy Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.73, so one might conclude that Constellation Energy Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that CEG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.32. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Alternative Energy - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.51.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

