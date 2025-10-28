Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) was down 1.59% at $384.95. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.8%.

The stock of company has risen by 17.02% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Constellation Energy Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 7, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Constellation Energy Corporation to post earnings of $3.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.85%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.29 billion, reflecting a 4.03% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.41 per share and a revenue of $24.13 billion, indicating changes of +8.54% and +2.4%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Constellation Energy Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower. At present, Constellation Energy Corporation boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Constellation Energy Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.59 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.15, which means Constellation Energy Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that CEG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Alternative Energy - Other industry stood at 2.56 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, positioning it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.