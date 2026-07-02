Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Stock Moves 1.16%: What You Should Know

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) ended the recent trading session at $239.25, demonstrating a +1.16% change from the preceding day's closing price. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.8%.

The stock of company has fallen by 11.5% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of Constellation Energy Corporation will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.24, marking a 17.28% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $7.51 billion, showing a 23.16% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.74 per share and revenue of $35.48 billion, indicating changes of +25.03% and +38.95%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher within the past month. As of now, Constellation Energy Corporation holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Constellation Energy Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.15 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.9.

It is also worth noting that CEG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.93. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Alternative Energy - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, finds itself in the top 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.