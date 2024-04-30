Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Stock Moves -1.42%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) ending at $185.94, denoting a -1.42% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.04%.

The company's stock has climbed by 1.41% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.99% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 2.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Constellation Energy Corporation in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 9, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.99, marking a 586.21% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.4 billion, indicating a 11.09% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.43 per share and a revenue of $23.69 billion, representing changes of +48.3% and -4.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.36% lower. Currently, Constellation Energy Corporation is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 25.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.95, so one might conclude that Constellation Energy Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that CEG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.91. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. CEG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.