Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) ending at $191.67, denoting a -0.63% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.63%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 17.15% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 8.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Constellation Energy Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.89, signifying a 551.72% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.4 billion, up 11.09% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.41 per share and revenue of $23.69 billion, indicating changes of +47.9% and -4.92%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.19% higher within the past month. Constellation Energy Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.69.

Investors should also note that CEG has a PEG ratio of 0.93 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Alternative Energy - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

