Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) ended the recent trading session at $253.43, demonstrating a -1.44% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.25% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.56%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 31.93% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Constellation Energy Corporation in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.50, showcasing a 10.62% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

CEG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.97 per share and revenue of $24.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +59.08% and -1.65%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% higher. Constellation Energy Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Constellation Energy Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.26 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.34.

We can additionally observe that CEG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.92. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Alternative Energy - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.02.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 202, this industry ranks in the bottom 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CEG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.