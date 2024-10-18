Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) standing at $270.16, reflecting a -0.38% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.63%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 30.07% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 7.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Constellation Energy Corporation in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.50, reflecting a 10.62% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.86 billion, showing a 53.16% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.95 per share and revenue of $24.51 billion, which would represent changes of +58.68% and -1.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.03% downward. As of now, Constellation Energy Corporation holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.16, which means Constellation Energy Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CEG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. CEG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 209, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.