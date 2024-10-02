Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) closed at $265.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 49.4% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Constellation Energy Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.50, showcasing a 10.62% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.86 billion, showing a 53.16% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.95 per share and a revenue of $24.51 billion, signifying shifts of +58.68% and -1.65%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% lower. Right now, Constellation Energy Corporation possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.42. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.24.

It's also important to note that CEG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CEG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 212, this industry ranks in the bottom 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

