Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) was down 2.43% at $350.06. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.58% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Constellation Energy Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 7, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.07, showcasing a 12.04% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.31 billion, showing a 3.59% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.37 per share and a revenue of $24.13 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.07% and +2.37%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Constellation Energy Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.49% downward. Constellation Energy Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Constellation Energy Corporation is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.59, which means Constellation Energy Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CEG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Alternative Energy - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

